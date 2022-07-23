Draw the product(s) you'd expect when each of these alkenes is treated first with O3, then with CH3SCH3
(c)
Draw the product(s) you'd expect when each of these alkenes is treated first with O3, then with CH3SCH3
(c)
Draw the product(s) you'd expect when each of these alkenes is treated first with O3, then with CH3SCH3
(d)
Formation of the molozonide can be expected to proceed stereospecifically. Why is this the case? Show the two different molozonides you would expect to get from ozonolysis of (E)- and (Z)-3,4-dimethylhept-3-ene.
Suggest a synthesis of the following aldehydes or ketones using the ozonolysis reaction of an alkene.
(a)
What product results when the following molecules are treated with H₂ Pd/C? Be sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Draw both enantiomers of any racemic mixtures. [It is difficult to control the stoichiometry of gases so there is enough H₂ to reduce all alkenes.]
(b)
In Solved Assessment 9.30(b), we came up with an alkene that under the conditions of ozonolysis would produce acetophenone and acetaldehyde. There is one other alkene that should produce the same compounds under these conditions. Which is it?