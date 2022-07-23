How does the carbonyl in mCPBA weaken the O―O σ bond (i.e., make a better leaving group)?
Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 8, Problem 13a
Suggest an alkene that could be used to make each of the following halohydrins.
(a)
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1
Identify the structure of the halohydrin provided in the problem. A halohydrin is an organic compound containing both a hydroxyl group (-OH) and a halogen atom (e.g., Cl, Br) on adjacent carbon atoms.
Determine the position of the hydroxyl group (-OH) and the halogen atom in the halohydrin. This will help you identify the carbon-carbon double bond (alkene) that could lead to this product.
Recall that halohydrins are typically formed through the reaction of an alkene with a halogen (e.g., Br2 or Cl2) in the presence of water. The reaction follows a regioselective and anti-addition mechanism.
Work backward to deduce the structure of the alkene. Remove the -OH group and the halogen atom from the halohydrin, and replace them with a double bond between the two adjacent carbon atoms.
Verify the structure of the proposed alkene by considering the regioselectivity and stereochemistry of the halohydrin formation reaction. Ensure that the alkene you suggest would lead to the given halohydrin under the reaction conditions.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Alkenes
Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). They are unsaturated compounds, meaning they have fewer hydrogen atoms than alkanes. The presence of the double bond makes alkenes reactive, allowing them to undergo various addition reactions, which are crucial for synthesizing other organic compounds, including halohydrins.
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Alkene Metathesis Concept 1
Halohydrin Formation
Halohydrins are compounds formed when alkenes react with halogens and water. This reaction typically involves the electrophilic addition of a halogen (like Br or Cl) followed by the nucleophilic attack of water, resulting in the formation of a halohydrin. Understanding the mechanism of this reaction is essential for predicting which alkene can yield a specific halohydrin.
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General properties of halohydrin formation.
Regioselectivity
Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple products are possible. In the context of halohydrin formation, the regioselectivity is influenced by the stability of the carbocation intermediate formed during the reaction. Recognizing how different alkenes can lead to different regioisomers is key to selecting the appropriate alkene for a desired halohydrin.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Suggest an alkene that could be used to make each of the following halohydrins.
(c)
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Textbook Question
Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(a)
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Textbook Question
Calculate the atom economy of the reaction in Figure 9.24. [Catalysts are not included in the atom economy calculation.]
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Textbook Question
Provide arrow-pushing mechanisms for Assessments 9.10(b) and 9.10(c) that rationalize the regioselective and stereospecific formation of each halohydrin.
(b)
(c)
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Textbook Question
Explain why water attacks the carbon of the bromonium ion as opposed to the bromonium ion itself in the second step of halohydrin formation.
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