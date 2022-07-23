Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple possibilities exist. In the context of halohydrin formation, the regioselectivity is influenced by the stability of the carbocation intermediates formed during the reaction. Understanding regioselectivity helps in predicting which alkene will produce the desired halohydrin based on the substitution pattern of the alkene and the nature of the halogen.