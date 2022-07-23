Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and ReductionProblem 5b
Chapter 8, Problem 5b

Use oxidation numbers to determine which of the following are redox reactions.
(b) Chemical reaction: propene reacts with water to form isopropanol.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the oxidation states of each element in the reactants and products. For example, in a compound like H2O, hydrogen typically has an oxidation state of +1 and oxygen -2.
Write down the chemical equation for the reaction you are analyzing. Ensure that all reactants and products are clearly identified.
Assign oxidation numbers to each element in the reactants and products. Remember that the sum of oxidation numbers in a neutral compound is zero, and in an ion, it is equal to the charge of the ion.
Compare the oxidation numbers of each element in the reactants and products. Look for any changes in oxidation numbers, which indicate that a redox reaction has occurred.
Determine which element is oxidized (increase in oxidation number) and which is reduced (decrease in oxidation number). This will confirm the presence of a redox reaction if both oxidation and reduction occur.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation Numbers

Oxidation numbers are assigned to atoms in a molecule to indicate the distribution of electrons among them. They help in identifying the oxidation state of an element in a compound, which is crucial for determining electron transfer in redox reactions. Typically, elements in their standard state have an oxidation number of zero, while common rules apply for compounds and ions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:40
Strong oxidizing agents

Redox Reactions

Redox reactions, or oxidation-reduction reactions, involve the transfer of electrons between two species. One species undergoes oxidation (loss of electrons) while the other undergoes reduction (gain of electrons). Identifying changes in oxidation numbers of elements in a reaction helps determine if a redox process has occurred.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:02
General Features of Redox

Identifying Redox Reactions

To identify redox reactions, compare the oxidation numbers of elements in the reactants and products. A change in oxidation number indicates a redox process. If an element's oxidation number increases, it is oxidized; if it decreases, it is reduced. This method is essential for distinguishing redox reactions from other types of chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:02
General Features of Redox
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use oxidation numbers to determine which of the following are redox reactions.

(d)

1025
views
Textbook Question

Determine the oxidation number of each carbon indicated by an arrow.

(h)

1201
views
Textbook Question

Determine the oxidation number of each carbon indicated by an arrow.

(f)

1219
views
Textbook Question

Use oxidation numbers to determine which of the following are redox reactions.

(c)

1245
views
Textbook Question

Use oxidation numbers to determine which of the following are redox reactions.

(e)

1065
views
Textbook Question

Determine the oxidation number of each carbon indicated by an arrow.

(g)

945
views