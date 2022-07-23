Rank the reactivity of the following alkenes with mCPBA ( 1 = most reactive , 5 least reactive ).
When alkenes react with bromine in water, a halohydrin is produced. When water is replaced with methanol in this reaction, a different product is produced. Suggest a mechanism for the formation of this product.
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Key Concepts
Electrophilic Addition
Nucleophilic Substitution
Regioselectivity
In light of your answer to Assessment 9.47, predict the product of the following reactions we have seen previously where an alcohol is substituted for water.
(a)
In light of your answer to Assessment 9.47, predict the product of the following reactions we have seen previously where an alcohol is substituted for water.
(c)
In light of your answer to Assessment 9.47, predict the product of the following reactions we have seen previously where an alcohol is substituted for water.
(b)
Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iii) Br2, H2O ; (iv) Cl2, CH3OH;
(l)
Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes are allowed to react under the following conditions: (v) mCPBA; (vi) 1. OsO4 2. NaHSO3
(l)