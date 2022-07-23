Electrophilic Addition

Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism for alkenes, where an electrophile reacts with the double bond of the alkene. In the case of bromine reacting with alkenes, the bromine molecule becomes polarized, allowing the bromine cation to add to one carbon of the double bond while the other carbon forms a bond with a nucleophile, such as water or methanol, leading to the formation of a halohydrin or an ether.