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Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and ReductionProblem 18b
Chapter 8, Problem 18b

When producing a chiral molecule, epoxide formation still results in a mixture of enantiomers, despite its stereospecificity.
(b) How is it that a reaction can be stereospecific while still producing two enantiomers?
Chemical reaction diagram illustrating epoxide formation, showing reactants and resulting enantiomers.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the reaction provided in the image. The starting material is an alkene (with a phenyl group attached), and the reagent is m-chloroperbenzoic acid (mCPBA), which is commonly used for epoxidation reactions. The products are two enantiomers of an epoxide.
Step 2: Understand the concept of stereospecificity. A stereospecific reaction is one in which the stereochemistry of the reactant determines the stereochemistry of the product. In this case, the alkene undergoes epoxidation, and the stereochemistry of the double bond influences the formation of the epoxide.
Step 3: Explain why two enantiomers are formed. The alkene is planar, meaning it has no inherent chirality. When the mCPBA approaches the double bond, it can attack from either the top face or the bottom face of the planar alkene. This leads to the formation of two enantiomers, as the epoxide ring can form with opposite configurations depending on the face of attack.
Step 4: Clarify the stereospecificity aspect. Despite the formation of two enantiomers, the reaction is still stereospecific because the stereochemistry of the starting alkene dictates the relative stereochemistry of the products. For example, if the alkene had substituents that created a cis or trans configuration, the epoxide products would reflect that configuration.
Step 5: Summarize the key point. A reaction can be stereospecific while producing enantiomers because the stereospecificity refers to the relationship between the reactant and product stereochemistry, not the exclusivity of a single stereoisomer. The planar nature of the alkene allows for attack from both faces, resulting in a racemic mixture of enantiomers.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, much like left and right hands. Chiral molecules typically have at least one carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, leading to two distinct configurations known as enantiomers. Understanding chirality is essential for grasping how certain reactions can yield different stereoisomers.
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Stereospecificity

Stereospecificity is a characteristic of certain chemical reactions where the reactants lead to a specific stereoisomer of the product. In stereospecific reactions, the mechanism dictates the spatial arrangement of atoms, resulting in a preferred configuration. However, even stereospecific reactions can produce a mixture of enantiomers if the starting material is not entirely chiral or if the reaction conditions allow for different pathways.
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Epoxide Formation

Epoxide formation involves the creation of a three-membered cyclic ether, which can occur through various mechanisms, often involving the reaction of alkenes with peracids. While the formation of epoxides can be stereospecific, the presence of a prochiral center or the reaction conditions can lead to the generation of both enantiomers. This illustrates how a stereospecific reaction can still yield a racemic mixture when starting materials or conditions allow for such outcomes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How might you make the catalytic cycle in Figure 9.31 more sustainable while still using NMO as the co-oxidant?

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Textbook Question

Evidence for the concertedness of epoxide formation comes from the stereospecificity of the reaction. If step 2 of a hypothetical stepwise mechanism were slow enough to make the reaction non-concerted, how would the product distribution change?

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) when each of the following are reacted with mCPBA, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.

(c)

718
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.

(b)

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