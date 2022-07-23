Oxidation-Reduction Reactions

Oxidation-reduction (redox) reactions involve the transfer of electrons between substances, leading to changes in oxidation states. In the context of the permanganate test, the unsaturated organic compound is oxidized, while the permanganate ion is reduced, resulting in the color change from purple to brown. Understanding these reactions is essential for interpreting the results of the test and determining the presence of unsaturation in the tested molecules.