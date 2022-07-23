There are two mechanisms by which each of the two enantiomers can form in the reaction shown in Figure 9.37. Show them.
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There are two mechanisms by which each of the two enantiomers can form in the reaction shown in Figure 9.37. Show them.
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Which of molecules A–D would you expect to give a positive permanganate test? That is, which would result in a purple KMnO₄ solution turning brown?
(d)
When using a terminal alkene under the conditions shown here, explain why it is unnecessary to show the relative stereochemical outcome in the product.
Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(c)
Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers.
(b)
The concertedness of the OsO4 reaction results in both oxygens being added to the same face of the molecule (i.e., syn addition). How might these conditions be modified in order to prepare a trans-diol?