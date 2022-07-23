A misguided chemist attempted to synthesize trans-1,2-dimethylcyclohexane via the hydrogenation of 1,2-dimethylcyclohexene. Explain why this is not possible.
Without concerning yourself with the mechanism of the reaction, calculate the equilibrium constant for the following equilibrium processes. (Assume T = 298 K.)
(a)
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Key Concepts
Equilibrium Constant (K)
Le Chatelier's Principle
Standard Conditions
Conjugated dienes, molecules containing two alkenes separated by one single bond, are discussed in detail in Chapter 21.
(b) How might you account for this difference in stability?
Questions (a)–(d) all refer to the following reaction, which has been engineered to produce one enantiomer to the exclusion of the other.
(c) Suppose the difference in activation energy is 1.6 kcal/mol. At what temperature would you produce C in 99% ee?
Because deuterium behaves like hydrogen in chemical reactions yet is detected differently, chemists use the incorporation of deuterium to better understand the subtleties of reaction mechanisms. Deuterium is incorporated by replacing H₂ with D₂ in the hydrogenation reaction. Identify the product expected when the alkenes in Assessment 9.34 react with D₂ and Pd/C. [Don't worry about showing all diastereomers.]
What product results when the following molecules are treated with H₂ Pd/C? Be sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Draw both enantiomers of any racemic mixtures. [It is difficult to control the stoichiometry of gases so there is enough H₂ to reduce all alkenes.]
(b)
Conjugated dienes, molecules containing two alkenes separated by one single bond, are discussed in detail in Chapter 21.
(a) Considering the observed ∆H° of hydrogenation, is hexa-1,3-diene (conjugated) or hexa-1,4-diene (unconjugated) more stable?