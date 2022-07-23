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Ch. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional Groups
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional GroupsProblem 41b,c,d
Chapter 2, Problem 41b,c,d

The following compounds are listed in increasing order of acidity. In each case, the most acidic proton is shown in red.

b. Explain why X is a stronger acid than W.
c. Explain why Y is a stronger acid than X.
d. Explain why Z is a stronger acid than Y.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structural differences between compounds W and X. Compound W has a methylene group (CH2) adjacent to the carbonyl, while compound X has an amide group (NH).
Consider the effect of the amide group in X. The nitrogen in the amide can participate in resonance with the carbonyl group, stabilizing the conjugate base more effectively than the methylene group in W.
Examine the structural difference between compounds X and Y. Compound Y has an additional hydroxyl group (OH) attached to the nitrogen, forming a hydroxamic acid.
Analyze the effect of the hydroxyl group in Y. The presence of the OH group increases the acidity by allowing additional resonance stabilization of the conjugate base, as well as potential hydrogen bonding interactions.
Compare compounds Y and Z. Compound Z is a carboxylic acid, which is generally more acidic due to the high resonance stabilization of its conjugate base (carboxylate ion) and the electronegative oxygen atoms that stabilize the negative charge.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acidity and pKa

Acidity in organic chemistry is often measured using the pKa value, which indicates the strength of an acid. A lower pKa value corresponds to a stronger acid, meaning it more readily donates protons (H+). Understanding the relationship between pKa and acidity is crucial for comparing the acidity of different compounds.
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Identifying pKa values

Resonance Stabilization

Resonance stabilization occurs when a molecule can distribute its electron density across multiple structures, leading to increased stability. In the context of acidity, if the conjugate base formed after deprotonation can be stabilized by resonance, the original acid will be stronger. This concept helps explain why certain compounds have lower pKa values.
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Inductive Effect

The inductive effect refers to the electron-withdrawing or electron-donating effects of substituents on a molecule. Electronegative atoms or groups can stabilize the negative charge on a conjugate base through inductive withdrawal, enhancing acidity. This effect is important in comparing the acidity of compounds with different substituents.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Peroxyacetic acid (pKa = 8.2) is a much weaker acid than acetic acid (pKa = 4.74). Explain why peroxyacetic acid is a weaker acid than acetic acid.

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Textbook Question

The following compound can become protonated on any of the three nitrogen atoms. One of these nitrogens is much more basic than the others, however.

b. Determine which nitrogen atom is the most basic.

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Textbook Question

The Ka of phenylacetic acid is 5.2 × 10−5, and the pKa of propionic acid is 4.87.

c. Predict whether the following equilibrium will favor the reactants or the products.

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions.

(a) H2SO4 + CH3COO

(b) CH3COOH + (CH3)3N: ⇌

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Textbook Question

Hydrogen peroxide (HOOH) has a pKa of 11.6, making it roughly 10,000 times as strong an acid as water (pKa = 15.7). Explain why H2O2 is a stronger acid than H2O.

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Textbook Question

The following compound can become protonated on any of the three nitrogen atoms. One of these nitrogens is much more basic than the others, however.

a. Draw the important resonance forms of the products of protonation on each of the three nitrogen atoms.

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