Peroxyacetic acid (pKa = 8.2) is a much weaker acid than acetic acid (pKa = 4.74). Explain why peroxyacetic acid is a weaker acid than acetic acid.
The following compounds are listed in increasing order of acidity. In each case, the most acidic proton is shown in red.
b. Explain why X is a stronger acid than W.
c. Explain why Y is a stronger acid than X.
d. Explain why Z is a stronger acid than Y.
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Key Concepts
Acidity and pKa
Resonance Stabilization
Inductive Effect
The following compound can become protonated on any of the three nitrogen atoms. One of these nitrogens is much more basic than the others, however.
b. Determine which nitrogen atom is the most basic.
The Ka of phenylacetic acid is 5.2 × 10−5, and the pKa of propionic acid is 4.87.
c. Predict whether the following equilibrium will favor the reactants or the products.
Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions.
(a) H2SO4 + CH3COO– ⇌
(b) CH3COOH + (CH3)3N: ⇌
Hydrogen peroxide (HOOH) has a pKa of 11.6, making it roughly 10,000 times as strong an acid as water (pKa = 15.7). Explain why H2O2 is a stronger acid than H2O.
The following compound can become protonated on any of the three nitrogen atoms. One of these nitrogens is much more basic than the others, however.
a. Draw the important resonance forms of the products of protonation on each of the three nitrogen atoms.