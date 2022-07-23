Determine whether each structure is likely to be colored or not. For those that you predict to be colored, indicate the extended conjugation by marking the series of continuous sp2 hybridized atoms.
(a)
(b)
(c)
Determine whether each structure is likely to be colored or not. For those that you predict to be colored, indicate the extended conjugation by marking the series of continuous sp2 hybridized atoms.
(a)
(b)
(c)
An important variation of the Diels–Alder reaction is intramolecular, in which the diene and the dienophile are connected. This type of Diels–Alder reaction makes two new rings. Draw the compound produced in each of these examples; try to predict stereochemistry (using models will help). In some cases, Lewis acid catalysts are used; that can be ignored for this problem.
(a)
(b)
A student was studying terpene synthesis, and she wanted to make the compound shown here. First she converted 3-bromo-6-methylcyclohexene to alcohol A. She heated alcohol A with sulfuric acid and purified one of the components (compound B) from the resulting mixture. Compound B has the correct molecular formula for the desired product.
(c) Propose a mechanism for the dehydration of alcohol A to compound B.
Determine whether each structure is likely to be colored or not. For those that you predict to be colored, indicate the extended conjugation by marking the series of continuous sp2 hybridized atoms.
(i)
Determine whether each structure is likely to be colored or not. For those that you predict to be colored, indicate the extended conjugation by marking the series of continuous sp2 hybridized atoms.
(h)
Determine whether each structure is likely to be colored or not. For those that you predict to be colored, indicate the extended conjugation by marking the series of continuous sp2 hybridized atoms.
(d)
(e)
(f)