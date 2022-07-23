Textbook Question
Rank each set of compounds in order of increasing basicity.
(b) aniline, p-methylaniline, p-nitroaniline
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Rank each set of compounds in order of increasing basicity.
(b) aniline, p-methylaniline, p-nitroaniline
Rank each set of compounds in order of increasing basicity.
(c) aniline, pyrrole, pyridine, piperidine
Give correct names for the following amines:
(a)
(b)
(c)
Draw the structures of the following compounds:
(a) tert-butylamine
(b) α-aminopropionaldehyde
(c) 4-(dimethylamino)pyridine
Draw the structures of the following compounds:
(d) 2-methylaziridine
(e) N-ethyl-N-methylhexan-3-amine
(f) m-chloroaniline
Rank each set of compounds in order of increasing boiling points.
(a) triethylamine, di-n-propylamine, n-propyl ether
(b) ethanol, dimethylamine, dimethyl ether
(c) diethylamine, diisopropylamine, trimethylamine