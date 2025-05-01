Skip to main content
Types of Cancers
Types of Cancers
Ch.10 Major Diseases / Types of Cancers / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which type of cancer originates in the cartilage or skeletal muscle?
A
Lymphoma
B
Sarcoma
C
Carcinoma
D
Blastoma
