Body Composition quiz Flashcards

Body Composition quiz
  • What does body composition refer to?
    Body composition refers to the ratio of fat tissue to lean muscle in the human body.
  • What is the healthy body fat percentage range for women?
    The healthy body fat percentage range for women is about 15% to 32%.
  • What is the healthy body fat percentage range for men?
    The healthy body fat percentage range for men is 8% to 24%.
  • Why are essential fats important for the body?
    Essential fats are necessary for normal biological functions and overall health.
  • What can happen if body fat percentage is too low?
    Having too low a body fat percentage can negatively impact overall health and biological functions.
  • Where is fat accumulation most risky for chronic diseases?
    Fat accumulation around the abdomen increases the risk of chronic diseases more than fat around the hips and thighs.
  • What waist measurement increases chronic disease risk for women?
    A waist measurement greater than 35 inches in women increases the risk for hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.
  • What waist measurement increases chronic disease risk for men?
    A waist measurement greater than 40 inches in men increases the risk for hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.
  • Does having a large waist guarantee chronic disease?
    No, a large waist increases risk but does not guarantee chronic disease.
  • What does BMI stand for?
    BMI stands for Body Mass Index.
  • How is BMI calculated using pounds and inches?
    BMI is calculated as weight in pounds divided by height in inches squared, then multiplied by 703.
  • What BMI range is considered underweight?
    A BMI less than 18.5 is considered underweight.
  • What BMI range is considered healthy?
    A BMI between 18.5 and 24.9 is considered healthy.
  • What BMI range is considered overweight?
    A BMI between 25 and 29.9 is considered overweight.
  • What are the BMI ranges for obesity classes 1, 2, and 3?
    Obesity 1 is 30-34.9, Obesity 2 is 35-39.9, and Obesity 3 is over 40.
  • What are some limitations of BMI?
    BMI does not consider age, sex, or varying levels of muscle mass, which can distort results.
  • Why might a muscular person have a high BMI?
    A muscular person may have a high BMI because muscle increases body weight, which can skew the BMI reading.
  • What is bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA)?
    BIA is a clinical method that sends a low electrical current through the body to measure body fat based on water conduction.
  • How does underwater weighing determine body composition?
    Underwater weighing uses water displacement to measure body density and determine fat to lean muscle ratio.
  • What is the Bod Pod and how does it work?
    The Bod Pod is a clinical method that uses air displacement to measure body density and assess body composition.