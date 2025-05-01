Body Composition quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What does body composition refer to? Body composition refers to the ratio of fat tissue to lean muscle in the human body.

What is the healthy body fat percentage range for women? The healthy body fat percentage range for women is about 15% to 32%.

What is the healthy body fat percentage range for men? The healthy body fat percentage range for men is 8% to 24%.

Why are essential fats important for the body? Essential fats are necessary for normal biological functions and overall health.

What can happen if body fat percentage is too low? Having too low a body fat percentage can negatively impact overall health and biological functions.

Where is fat accumulation most risky for chronic diseases? Fat accumulation around the abdomen increases the risk of chronic diseases more than fat around the hips and thighs.