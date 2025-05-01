Nutritional Guidelines quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

How often are the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs) updated? The DGAs are updated every five years.

What is the first broad guideline of the DGAs? Follow a healthy dietary pattern at every life stage.

What is recommended for infants (0-12 months) according to the DGAs? Breastfeeding for the first six months, focus on nutrient-rich foods, and avoid honey or cow milk.

How many cups of fruit per day are recommended for school-aged children (6-12 years)? Ideally, 1.5 to 2 cups of fruit per day.

What should adults focus on in their diet according to the DGAs? Adults should maintain a balanced, nutritious diet, stay hydrated, and eat a variety of protein sources.

Why is it important to customize dietary choices? Dietary choices should reflect personal preferences, cultural traditions, and budget considerations.