Nutritional Guidelines quiz Flashcards

Nutritional Guidelines quiz

Nutritional Guidelines quiz
  • How often are the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs) updated?
    The DGAs are updated every five years.
  • What is the first broad guideline of the DGAs?
    Follow a healthy dietary pattern at every life stage.
  • What is recommended for infants (0-12 months) according to the DGAs?
    Breastfeeding for the first six months, focus on nutrient-rich foods, and avoid honey or cow milk.
  • How many cups of fruit per day are recommended for school-aged children (6-12 years)?
    Ideally, 1.5 to 2 cups of fruit per day.
  • What should adults focus on in their diet according to the DGAs?
    Adults should maintain a balanced, nutritious diet, stay hydrated, and eat a variety of protein sources.
  • Why is it important to customize dietary choices?
    Dietary choices should reflect personal preferences, cultural traditions, and budget considerations.
  • What are the main food groups emphasized in the DGAs?
    Vegetables, proteins, fruits, oils, grains, and dairy.
  • How do caloric needs differ between active and sedentary individuals?
    Active individuals require more calories than sedentary ones; for example, sedentary males aged 26-35 need about 2,400 calories, while active ones may need up to 3,000.
  • What is the recommended daily limit for added sugars according to the DGAs?
    Less than 10% of total daily calories should come from added sugars.
  • What is the recommended daily limit for saturated fats?
    Saturated fats should be less than 10% of total daily calories.
  • What is the recommended daily sodium intake?
    Ideally, less than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day.
  • What is the alcohol recommendation for pregnant women?
    Pregnant women should consume zero alcoholic drinks per day.
  • What is the alcohol recommendation for men?
    Men should have less than or equal to two drinks per day.
  • What is the alcohol recommendation for non-pregnant women?
    Non-pregnant women should have one or fewer drinks per day.
  • What is the MyPlate Food Guidance System?
    It is a visual representation of the DGAs, dividing a plate into fruits, grains, vegetables, proteins, and dairy.
  • Where can you access the MyPlate Food Guidance System?
    You can access it at myplate.gov.
  • How much of your plate should be fruits and vegetables according to MyPlate?
    About half of your plate should be fruits and vegetables.
  • What proportion of grains should be whole grains according to MyPlate?
    At least half of your grains should be whole grains.
  • Why is it important to vary protein sources?
    Varying protein sources ensures a diverse intake, including meat, seafood, nuts, legumes, and beans.
  • What beverage is recommended over sugary drinks?
    Water is recommended over sugary drinks.