Nutritional Guidelines quiz Flashcards

How often are the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs) updated? The DGAs are updated every five years. What is the first broad guideline of the DGAs? Follow a healthy dietary pattern at every life stage. What is recommended for infants (0-12 months) according to the DGAs? Breastfeeding for the first six months, focus on nutrient-rich foods, and avoid honey or cow milk. How many cups of fruit per day are recommended for school-aged children (6-12 years)? Ideally, 1.5 to 2 cups of fruit per day. What should adults focus on in their diet according to the DGAs? Adults should maintain a balanced, nutritious diet, stay hydrated, and eat a variety of protein sources. Why is it important to customize dietary choices? Dietary choices should reflect personal preferences, cultural traditions, and budget considerations. What are the main food groups emphasized in the DGAs? Vegetables, proteins, fruits, oils, grains, and dairy. How do caloric needs differ between active and sedentary individuals? Active individuals require more calories than sedentary ones; for example, sedentary males aged 26-35 need about 2,400 calories, while active ones may need up to 3,000. What is the recommended daily limit for added sugars according to the DGAs? Less than 10% of total daily calories should come from added sugars. What is the recommended daily limit for saturated fats? Saturated fats should be less than 10% of total daily calories. What is the recommended daily sodium intake? Ideally, less than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day. What is the alcohol recommendation for pregnant women? Pregnant women should consume zero alcoholic drinks per day. What is the alcohol recommendation for men? Men should have less than or equal to two drinks per day. What is the alcohol recommendation for non-pregnant women? Non-pregnant women should have one or fewer drinks per day. What is the MyPlate Food Guidance System? It is a visual representation of the DGAs, dividing a plate into fruits, grains, vegetables, proteins, and dairy. Where can you access the MyPlate Food Guidance System? You can access it at myplate.gov. How much of your plate should be fruits and vegetables according to MyPlate? About half of your plate should be fruits and vegetables. What proportion of grains should be whole grains according to MyPlate? At least half of your grains should be whole grains. Why is it important to vary protein sources? Varying protein sources ensures a diverse intake, including meat, seafood, nuts, legumes, and beans. What beverage is recommended over sugary drinks? Water is recommended over sugary drinks.
