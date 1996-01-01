Channels
9. Work & Energy
Power
Problem
A 20.0-kg rock is sliding on a rough, horizontal surface at 8.00 m/s and eventually stops due to friction. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the rock and the surface is 0.200. What average power is produced by friction as the rock stops?
Relevant Solution
1
