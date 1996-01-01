Channels
4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement
Problem
The position of a squirrel running in a park is given by r = [(0.280 m/s)t + (0.0360 m/s2)t2]î + (0.0190 m/s3)t3ĵ. (b) At t = 5.00 s, how far is the squirrel from its initial position?
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
4m
Play a video:
Next question
