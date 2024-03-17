14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
Problem 10.90a
A hollow cylinder (hoop) is rolling on a horizontal surface at speed v = 3.0 m/s when it reaches an 18° incline.
(a) How far up the incline will it go?
