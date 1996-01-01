Channels
10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Energy Types
Problem
The maximum height a typical human can jump from a crouched start is about 60 cm. By how much does the gravitational potential energy increase for a 72-kg person in such a jump? Where does this energy come from?
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
Next question
