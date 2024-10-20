(III) Suppose that a circular parallel-plate capacitor has radius r₀ = 3.0 cm and plate separation d = 5.0 mm. A sinusoidal potential difference V = V₀ sin (2𝝅ft) is applied across the plates, where V₀ = 180 V and f = 60 Hz. (b) Determine the expression for the amplitude B₀(r) of this time-dependent (sinusoidal) field when r ≤ r₀ and when r > r₀.