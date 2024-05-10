10. Conservation of Energy
Gravitational Potential Energy
Problem 8.45a
(II) Two Earth satellites, A and B, each of mass m = 950 kg , are launched into circular orbits around the Earth’s center. Satellite A orbits at an altitude of 4800 km, and satellite B orbits at an altitude of 12,600 km.
(a) What are the potential energies of the two satellites?
