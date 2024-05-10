18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
6:35 minutes
Problem 16.65f
(III) A factory whistle emits sound of frequency 770 Hz. The wind velocity is 15.0 m/s from the north (heading south). What frequency is heard by a cyclist heading
(f) west, toward the whistle at 12.0 m/s? Assume T = 20 °C .
Video duration:6m
