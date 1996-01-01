25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
Problem 25s
A proton is fired from far away toward the nucleus of a mercury atom. Mercury is element number 80, and the diameter of the nucleus is 14.0 fm. If the proton is fired at a speed of 4.0×10^7 m/s, what is its closest approach to the surface of the nucleus? Assume the nucleus remains at rest.
