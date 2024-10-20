(II) Consider the circuit shown in Fig. 26–67, where all resistors have the same resistance R. At t = 0, with the capacitor C uncharged, the switch is closed.

(b) At t = ∞, the currents can be determined by analyzing a simpler, equivalent circuit. Identify this simpler circuit and implement it in finding the values of I₁, I₂ and I₃ at t = ∞ .

<IMAGE>