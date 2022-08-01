Hey, guys, in this video, we're going to talk about the Doppler effect, which is an interesting thing that happens toe waves when the source and the listening to the source or the detector are moving relative to one another. All right, let's get to it. The measurement of the frequency of the sound will always be the same whenever you measure it at rest. If the source is at rest and you are at rest, no matter where you are in relation to the source, the frequency of the sound admitted will always be the same. The frequency will not be the same if there's a relative motion between you and the source when you measure it. Okay, The Doppler effect is the changing of frequencies of sound in motion when in motion relative to a source, the frequency increases when moving towards the source. Okay, when you're coming together, which is sometimes called approaching, and the frequency decreases when moving away from the source. Sometimes when you two are moving away, sometimes called receding. All right. I want to show two figures here, and I'm gonna get out of the way for this. At the left, we have a source at rest. Okay, this isn't physical space. Each of these circles is a wave front. It's a peak of a sound wave. Okay? And they are emitted with the distance being the wavelength. And they're admitted at different times. A pulse, a pulse, a pulse, beat, beat, beat. But they are emitted at particular intervals in time. And no matter where you happen to be, you're going to hear the same frequency of sound. Because no matter where you are, the wavelength between these sounds is the same. Okay, you guys see that That wavelength is the same no matter where you measure it. But what if it's in motion? This outermost ring? His measure, It is produced at the initial position off the source. Then the source moves to the right and the second ring is admitted at the second position of the source. Then it moves to the right, and this third ring is emitted at the third position of the source. Then it moves to the right again, and this little list ring is emitted where it is right now. Okay, So this is what the source moving to the right. Look at what this does to the frequency. If on observers over here it sees a huge wave length the right. Okay, these waves air very, very, very far apart. Over here, these wavelengths stack up. It's too small for even for me to even draw. So if you see when they stack up, it hears Wavefront Wavefront, Wavefront, Wavefront wavefront. Very, very, very fast. That means that the frequency is up on this side because of how rapidly those wave fronts air coming. And the frequency is down on this side because of how slowly it takes the wavelengths to reach them because of how far apart those wavelengths are. Okay, so the frequency increases win moving towards the source or when the source is moving to you when you guys are approaching one another and the frequency decreases when moving away from the source, or when the source is moving away from you when you are receding. Okay. Now, the equation for the Doppler effect gives us the frequency detected due to the Doppler effect due to the relative motion between the source and detector, and it's given by the plus V D, which is the speed of the detector divided by the plus ve s, which is the speed of the source times. The frequency of the source emits, sometimes called the natural frequency. All right. And now, in order to use this equation with these particular signs, you need to use a very particular coordinate system where your detectors at the origin and the positive access is drawn from the detector to the source. Okay, let's do a quick example. A speaker emits a sound at 20 hertz while at rest. If the speaker removing away from you at 45 m per second, What frequency of sound would you hear? Consider the speed of sound to be 343 m per second. Okay, so first, what's the natural frequency of the speaker? 20 hertz? It says That's what it admits, while at rest that's it's natural frequency. Next, what's the speed of the source? It's 45 m per second, but what signs should I give it? Notice that it's moving away from you. You are the detector, so the source is moving away from you. So the source is moving in the positive direction. So this is positive. 45 m per second. What about your speed. It doesn't mention anything about you moving, so don't assume you are assuming zero. And the speed of sound is 343 m per second. So all we have to do is plug and chug with the Doppler effect equation. So the frequency detected is V plus V D over V plus V s times F s, which is 3 43 plus Sorry, not 2020 is the frequency. This is 45 divided by what's the detector zero divided by 3. 43 plus The source is moving at and the source frequency is 20 hertz and this holding becomes at 17.7 hurts and it should be lower. Okay, It should have decreased because the source is moving away from you. So the frequency detective should definitely be lower than the natural frequency. Alright, guys, that wraps up our discussion on the Doppler effect. Thanks for watching

