18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
Problem 15.55b
(II) The displacement of a standing wave on a string is given by D = 2.4 sin ( 0.60x ) cos (42t) , where x and D are in centimeters and t is in seconds. (b) Give the amplitude, frequency, and speed of each of the component waves.
