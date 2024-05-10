[In these Problems neglect the internal resistance of a battery unless the Problem refers to it.]





(III) A 2.5-kΩ and a 3.7-kΩ resistor are connected in parallel; this combination is connected in series with a 1.4-kΩ resistor. If each resistor is rated at 1.0 W (maximum without overheating), what is the maximum voltage that can be applied across the whole network?