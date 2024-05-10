28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Mass Spectrometer
Problem 27.58c
(II) Suppose the electric field between the electric plates in the mass spectrometer of Fig. 27–34 is 2.84 x 10⁴ V/m and the magnetic fields are B = B'= 0.58 T . The source contains carbon isotopes of mass numbers 12, 13, and 14 from a long-dead piece of a tree. (To estimate atomic masses, multiply by 1.67 x 10⁻²⁷ kg .) ((c) Does it matter if the ion charge is positive (lost electrons) or negative (gained electrons)? Explain.
