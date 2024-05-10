Competitive ice skaters commonly perform single, double, and triple axel jumps in which they rotate 1 1/2 , 2 1/2 and 3 1/2 revolutions, respectively, about a vertical axis while airborne. For each of these jumps, a typical skater remains airborne for about 0.70 s. Suppose a skater leaves the ground in an “open” position (e.g., arms outstretched) with moment of inertia I₀ and rotational frequency ƒ₀ = 1.2 rev/s , maintaining this position for 0.10 s. The skater then assumes a “closed” position (arms brought closer) with moment of inertia I, acquiring a rotational frequency f, which is maintained for 0.50 s. Finally, the skater immediately returns to the “open” position for 0.10 s until landing (see Fig. 11–51).

(b) Determine the minimum rotational frequency f during the flight’s middle section for the skater to successfully complete a single and a triple axel.

<IMAGE>