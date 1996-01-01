6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces & Kinematics
Problem 4.94b
Two rock climbers, Paul and Jeanne, use safety ropes of similar length. Jeanne’s rope is more elastic, called a dynamic rope by climbers. Paul has a static rope, not recommended for safety reasons.
<IMAGE>
(b) In a similar fall, Paul’s rope stretches by only 30 cm. How many times his weight will the rope pull on him? Which climber is more likely to be hurt?
