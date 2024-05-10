18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
3:49 minutes
Problem 16.65a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(III) A factory whistle emits sound of frequency 770 Hz. The wind velocity is 15.0 m/s from the north (heading south). What frequency will observers hear who are located, at rest,
(a) due north, of the whistle?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
16
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos