Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

A 30 mH30mH inductor carries a current of 500mA. If the circuit is opened and the current stops over a period of 3.0μs, what potential develops across the inductor?

Next question

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.