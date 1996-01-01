Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

CALC A fan blade rotates with angular velocity given by ω_z(t) = g - bt^2, where g = 5.00 rad/s and b = 0.800 rad/s^3. (a) Calculate the angular acceleration as a function of time.

Relevant Solution
