Channels
Recent Channels
Physics
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Back
12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
Problem
CALC A fan blade rotates with angular velocity given by ω_z(t) = g - bt^2, where g = 5.00 rad/s and b = 0.800 rad/s^3. (a) Calculate the angular acceleration as a function of time.
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Anderson Video - Non-Uniform Circular Motion
by Professor Anderson
95 views
Rotational Motion: Kinematic Equations, Example Problems
by Step by Step Science
110 views
1
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
by Patrick Ford
292 views
3
1
Rotational Motion: An Explanation, Angular Displacement, Velocity and Acceleration
by Step by Step Science
66 views
Rotational Motion
by Bozeman Science
58 views
Angular Motion and Torque
by Professor Dave Explains
71 views
Angular Velocity and Acceleration
by Jennifer Cash
75 views
Rotational velocity of Earth
by Patrick Ford
185 views
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.