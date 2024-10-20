(III) In the process of taking a gas from state a to state c along the curved path shown in Fig. 19–33, 85 J of heat leaves the system and 55 J of work is done on the system. (e) If Eᵢₙₜ, ₐ - Eᵢₙₜ, _b = 15 J , what is Q for the process bc?





<IMAGE>