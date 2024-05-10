"A uniform beam of mass M and length ℓ is mounted on a hinge at a wall as shown in Fig. 12–101. It is held in a horizontal position by a wire making an angle θ as shown. A mass m is placed on the beam a distance x from the wall, and this distance can be varied. Determine, as a function of x,

(b) the components of the force exerted by the beam on the hinge.

