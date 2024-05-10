23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
Problem 20.38d
(II) If 0.45 kg of water at 100°C is changed by a reversible process to steam at 100°C, determine the change in entropy of the water, the surroundings, and the universe as a whole.
(d) How would your answers differ if the process were irreversible?
