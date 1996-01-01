25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
Consider two point charges, one carrying a negative charge of -2.0 nC and the other with a positive charge of +5.0 nC. Assume the positive charge is at x=0 cm and the negative charge is at x=2.0 cm on the x-axis. On the x-axis, at what point or points does the electric potential become zero?
A
x=2.5 cm, x= 2.0 cm
B
x=1.5 cm, x= 1.6 cm
C
x=2.5 cm, x= 1.6 cm
D
x=5.0 cm, x= 1.6 cm
