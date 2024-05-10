A solid uniform disk of mass 21.0 kg and radius 85.0 cm is at rest flat on a frictionless surface. Figure 10–76 shows a view from above. A string is wrapped around the rim of the disk and a constant force of 35.0 N is applied to the string. The string does not slip on the rim. When the cm has moved a distance of 5.2 m, determine

(c) how fast the disk is spinning (in radians per second.

<IMAGE>