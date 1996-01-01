24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
Problem 21h
Two positive point charges q are placed on the x-axis, one at x = a and one at x = -a. (b) Derive an expression for the electric field at points on the x-axis. Use your result to graph the x-component of the electric field as a function of x, for values of x between -4a and +4a
