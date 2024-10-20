How practical is solar power for various devices? Assume that on a sunny day, sunlight has an intensity of 1000 W/m² at the surface of Earth and that a solar-cell panel can convert 20% of that sunlight into electric power. Calculate the area A of solar panel needed to power (c) a car that would require 120 hp. (d) In each case, would the area A be small enough to be mounted on the device itself, or in the case of (b) on the roof of a house?