29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids
Problem 28
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
An ideal toroidal solenoid (see Example 28.10) has inner radius r1 = 15.0 cm and outer radius r2 = 18.0 cm. The solenoid has 250 turns and carries a current of 8.50 A. What is the magnitude of the magnetic field at the following distances from the center of the torus: (a) 12.0 cm; (b) 16.0 cm; (c) 20.0 cm?
