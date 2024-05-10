20. Heat and Temperature
Volume Thermal Expansion
Problem 17.16
(II) A uniform rectangular plate of length ℓ and width ω has a coefficient of linear expansion α.
(a) Show that, if we neglect very small quantities, the change in area of the plate due to a temperature change ∆T is ∆A = 2αℓω ∆T . See Fig. 17–21.
<IMAGE>
