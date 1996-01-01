9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
Problem 9r
A 50 kg ice skater is gliding along the ice, heading due north at 4.0 m/s. The ice has a small coefficient of static friction, to prevent the skater from slipping sideways, but μₖ = 0. Suddenly, a wind from the northeast exerts a force of 4.0 N on the skater. (b) What is the minimum value of μₛ that allows her to continue moving straight north?
