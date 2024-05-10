19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
Problem 13.97b
(b) To ensure that a ship is in stable equilibrium, would it be better if its center of buoyancy was above, below, or at the same point as its center of gravity? Explain.
