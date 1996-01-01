36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
An electron is confined within a one-dimensional rigid box with a length of 0.159 nm, approximately thrice the Bohr radius. Determine the three lowest electron energy levels.
A
E1= 14.9 eV, E2=60 eV, E3=104 eV
B
E1= 60 eV, E2=14.9 eV, E3=134 eV
C
E1= 60 eV, E2=134 eV, E3=14.9 eV
D
E1= 14.9 eV, E2=60 eV, E3=134 eV
Master Inertial Reference Frames with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
