The coordinates of a bird flying in the xy-plane are given by x(t) = αt and y(t) = 3.0 m − βt2, where α = 2.4 m/s and β = 1.2 m/s2. (c) Calculate the magnitude and direction of the bird’s velocity and acceleration at t = 2.0 s.

