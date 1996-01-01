Channels
Recent Channels
Physics
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Back
4. 2D Kinematics
Acceleration in 2D
Problem
The coordinates of a bird flying in the xy-plane are given by x(t) = αt and y(t) = 3.0 m − βt2, where α = 2.4 m/s and β = 1.2 m/s2. (c) Calculate the magnitude and direction of the bird’s velocity and acceleration at t = 2.0 s.
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Acceleration in 2-D
by The Science Classroom
46 views
2D Acceleration
by Jennifer Cash
41 views
Acceleration in 2D
by Patrick Ford
252 views
2
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.