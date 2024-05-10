14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
Problem 10.11b
A machine part has the shape of a solid uniform sphere of mass 225 g and diameter 3.00 cm. It is spinning about a frictionless axle through its center, but at one point on its equator it is scraping against metal, resulting in a friction force of 0.0200 N at that point. (b) How long will it take to decrease its rotational speed by 22.5 rad/s?
