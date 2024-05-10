20. Heat and Temperature
Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes
9:26 minutes
Problem 17.41
A 6.00-kg piece of solid copper metal at an initial temperature T is placed with 2.00 kg of ice that is initially at -20.0°C. The ice is in an insulated container of negligible mass and no heat is exchanged with the surroundings. After thermal equilibrium is reached, there is 1.20 kg of ice and 0.80 kg of liquid water. What was the initial temperature of the piece of copper?
