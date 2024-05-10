20. Heat and Temperature
Latent Heat & Phase Changes
Problem 19.26b
Textbook Question
(II) An iron boiler of mass 180 kg contains 710 kg of water at 18°C. A heater supplies energy at the rate of 58,000 kJ/h. How long does it take for the water
(b) to all have changed to steam?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
