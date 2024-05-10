21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
4:12 minutes
Problem 17.76c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Assume that in an alternate universe, the laws of physics are very different from ours and that “ideal” gases behave as follows:
(iii) At 273.15 K and 1.00 atm pressure, 1.00 mole of an ideal gas is found to occupy 22.4 L. Obtain the form of the ideal gas law in this alternate universe, including the value of the gas constant R.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
18
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos